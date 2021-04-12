CVS offering COVID-19 vaccines at 16 locations in Arkansas

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — CVS Health announced on Monday that it will begin vaccinating eligible Arkansans on Wednesday, April 14 at 16 CVS Pharmacy locations in Arkansas.

According to the company, the new CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following Arkansas communities: Bella Vista, Bryant, Conway, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Paragould, Rogers, and Sherwood.

Appointments will become available for booking on Tuesday, April 13, as stores receive shipments of the vaccine. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling (800) 746-7287. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

There is no cost for the vaccine.

The new pharmacy locations continue CVS’s vaccination efforts in Arkansas, which began in February.

All Arkansans over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.