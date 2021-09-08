CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the area and across the US, one company is offering a solution to longer lines for COVID-19 testing.

CVS announced September 9 it’s opening three new drive-thru test sites in Arkansas. Two of them are in Northwest Arkansas.

The new sites will require patients to register online to schedule an appointment, but people getting tested won’t have to leave their cars.

“We’re excited to be part of the solution in partnership with CDC and HHS in order to get into these areas that don’t have enough options for testing,” Regional Director Dan Newsom said. “We want to be able to expand and help curb the spread of the virus with just a quick and convenient testing process that we have through the CVS drive thru.”

The two Northwest Arkansas locations are at 2402 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville and 1749 W. Walnut Street in Rogers. The third location is in Paragould.

There is no cost to the patient for tests at these locations and results will come back in one or two days.