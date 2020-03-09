Cybersecurity expert discusses importance of protecting children online

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A cybersecurity expert discusses the importance of protecting our children online.

Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Metcalf spoke with the Springdale Rotary Club.

He founded the National Child Protection Task Force to track missing children since 2018.

Metcalf spread awareness of the task force and how it hopes to expand and help the mission of finding missing children.

“We arrest them and what happens? Somebody else steps up they look, this is how they got arrested, we’re going to change the game. So they change the rules on us. We have to adapt and overcome,” Metcalf said. “We reach out to private technology firms and say hey what can we do. We’re seeing this. Can you help us to hunt better.”

Metcalf encourages people, if you see something suspicious, say something.