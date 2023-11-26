FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are still shopping deals available after Black Friday, and with online shopping increasing, it’s important to make sure your accounts are secure.

Lara Sedaghat with The Cyber Helpline, a nonprofit that supports victims of cybercrimes,

says one of the best ways to stay secure is to monitor your bank statements regularly and set up alerts for transactions.

She says many banks offer “virtual cards” for online shopping but the first line of defense is having a strong password.

“Something everyone should do and that’s to use strong, unique passwords, do not use typical words or phrases, your passwords should be complex,” said Sedaghat.

She says if you struggle with remembering passwords, you can download a secure password manager that helps keep your accounts safe.

If you think you’re compromised, she says to call your bank immediately.