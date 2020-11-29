“Cycling Santas” bike through downtown Springdale

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city’s Christmas on the Creek held a unique fundraiser.

Downtown Springdale Alliance and 37 North Expeditions came together to host the Cycling Santas 5-mile bike ride.

Participants dressed in festive outfits and rode a down a path that included surprise stops with holiday treats.

Ryan Hale with 37 North Expeditions said the group wanted to find a new, exciting way to get involved with the community.

“We’re partnering with Downtown Springdale Alliance to host a fun social ride to get people out into the community. Giving the people the chance to experience downtown Springdale, some of the great partners that are down here, and do it on a bike. And do it while having fun,” Hale said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers