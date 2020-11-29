“Cycling Santas” bike through downtown Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city’s Christmas on the Creek held a unique fundraiser.

Downtown Springdale Alliance and 37 North Expeditions came together to host the Cycling Santas 5-mile bike ride.

Participants dressed in festive outfits and rode a down a path that included surprise stops with holiday treats.

Ryan Hale with 37 North Expeditions said the group wanted to find a new, exciting way to get involved with the community.

“We’re partnering with Downtown Springdale Alliance to host a fun social ride to get people out into the community. Giving the people the chance to experience downtown Springdale, some of the great partners that are down here, and do it on a bike. And do it while having fun,” Hale said.