Cyclist support charity at Nabholz Bike and Brew in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cyclists and local businesses teamed up to have some fun and support a good cause.

On August 27, the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted this year’s Nabholz Bike and Brew.

Cyclists took part in an eight-mile charity ride, making several stops at local businesses along the way to show how bikeable downtown Bentonville is.

“It is a chance for businesses of all sizes to intersect with their community in an intentional way,” said Graham Cobb, president and CEO of the chamber of commerce. “Get people on bikes, have a good time, support a non profit, and make some really valuable relationships.”

The ride ended with an afterparty full of food, local craft beer, and a bicycle stunt show.

Some of the proceeds from the event supported the organization Speakup About Drugs.

