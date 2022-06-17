BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is gearing up for the 2022 Bentonville Bike Fest on June 17-19.

Some of this year’s events include the Gran Fondo, a 67-mile gravel tour through the Ozark Mountains.

Cyclists from around the world will compete in Northwest Arkansas. One of whom is Bri Welch of Wisconsin, an amputee.

“I get so many people that come up to me, and they’ll tell me that it’s so rad and so inspiring and to just keep riding. So, it really pumps me up to keep riding and keep progressing,” Welch said.

Welch competed in the qualifying round of the BMX Flatland on June 17.

A complete list of the events can be found here.