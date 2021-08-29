Cyclists hit the roads of NWA for annual Joe Martin Stage Race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A professional road cycling stage race pedaled through Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

The Joe Martin Stage Race is the oldest continually held cycling stage race in the U.S., dating back to 1978.

The race pits professional and elite men and women together for a series of race stages that include time trials, road races and criteriums.

Organizers of the event say its the community who helps bring this event together.

“The whole community’s come together on this, whether it be the professional teams, the international sanctioning body, the national sanctioning body, the community. Everybody’s pitched together to be responsible and held within the rules of the national and international governing bodies,” said Race Director Bruce Dunn.

The four-day event ended with the final stage known as the ‘Experience Fayetteville Criterium’ in downtown Fayetteville.