Cyclists race for a world championship spot at USA Pump Track final

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A series final for pump track racing took place in Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

The Jones Center in Springdale hosted the event. The series final is the height of USA Pump Track Championship qualifying rounds held across the U.S., some in Northwest Arkansas.

It was all smiles for cyclists in Saturday’s race.

“It’s awesome to compete in the very first championships for amateurs,” said cyclist Sophia Rodriguez, age 12. “It’s very awesome and I’m having a lot of fun.”

Saturday’s winners will compete in the 2021 Red Bull UCI pump track world championship later this year in Portugal.

