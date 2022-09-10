ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 800 cyclists supported a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit’s 3rd annual Tour de Tacos Cycling event on September 10.

Money was raised as people rode their bikes around Northwest Arkansas and enjoyed tacos. The money raised benefits women and families to gain economic independence from Dress for Success services.

“We created these bike rides about three years ago,” said Executive Director of Dress for Success NWA, Rachel Cox. “Right when the pandemic started we wanted to have the opportunity to do something fun, get people outside and it just took off.”

Cyclists took on the Razorback Greenway on different routes varying from seven miles to 100. Cox says the event has grown over the years.