Cyclists support one of their own in Ride for Hope

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some local cyclists cross the finish line for hope.

Josh Fohner completed his 900 mile ride in Springdale alongside several local cyclists who joined him on the last stretch.

The All In Tour started in Colorado where Fohner was hit by a car while riding his bike back in 2016.

Fohner suffered a severe brain injury in the crash, but that didn’t stop him from cycling.

In the last 28 miles of his tour, a group of cyclists rode with him to the finish line in the Ride for Hope.

Josh’s parents, Kelly and Mike say they’re thankful to have support in every stretch of the ride.

“Every piece of this so many folks played a part. Like I said most people don’t get to experience that so we really appreciate it,” Mike said.

The ride for hope helped benefit Josh’s therapy and other expenses to help with his condition.

