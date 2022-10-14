FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday, October 14 kicks of a weekend-long Cyclo-cross Festival that is bringing in athletes from around the world.

Throughout the weekend you can watch professional cyclists as well as kids as young as three years old hit the racetrack at Centennial Park in Fayetteville.

The park is hosting one leg of the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on Sunday., The UCI World Cup extends over four months and visits seven countries.

You can watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup for free, but organizers are hoping when you arrive, you’ll consider donating to Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Sunday’s World Cup race will be televised to over 75 countries with a global viewing audience of 50 million, but one of the athletes, Clara Honsinger, is especially excited about fans who chose to watch it in-person.

“Every time we’d get to the top of the big hill over there, and we jumped back on our bikes and ride down, it felt like this wave of cheer from the crowds that just carried you on,” said Honsinger.

Honsinger said cyclo-cross is a spectator friendly sport. She said the up-close view of the athletes can be really interactive.

“I’ve travelled the entire world riding bikes and Fayetteville’s definitely unique because there’s just such a friendly atmosphere to cyclists,” said Honsinger.

Honsinger is the US National Champion of cyclo-cross and hopes to send a message to young spectators that anything is possible.

People are encouraged to bring their kids out this weekend. Organizers are planning family-friendly events along with the races.