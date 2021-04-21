Cyclocross World Championships organizer steps down

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s 2022 Cyclocross World Championships will need a new organizer after longtime race promoter Brook Watts announced he’ll step away.

In a tweet, he said in part, “The situation in Arkansas remains problematic and unfortunately, I don’t see any satisfactory resolution.”

A personal statement about Fayetteville 2022 pic.twitter.com/JBDq21YBDf — Brook_Watts (@Brook_Watts) April 21, 2021

Experience Fayetteville Vice President of Sales and Marketing Hazel Hernandez helped bring the event to Northwest Arkansas. In a statement, she thanked Watt’s company for its work and said in part, “Our focus remains on making the World Cup and World Championships successful events.”

Watts has previously spoken out about recent anti-trans legislation in Arkansas.