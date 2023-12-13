ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Daisy Airgun Museum in Rogers is honoring a classic Christmas movie’s 40th anniversary with its latest release.

The company is releasing its “40th Anniversary Christmas Dream Daisy Red Ryder BB Gun” in honor of the movie “A Christmas Story.”

The BB gun features a laser-engraved 40th Anniversary logo and sundial. A compass is also featured on the gun.

(Courtesy of Daisy Airgun Museum)

(Courtesy of Daisy Airgun Museum)

(Courtesy of Daisy Airgun Museum)

“A Christmas Story” was released in 1983 but is based in the 1940s. The movie’s script incorporates short stories by humorist and author Jean Shepherd.

Daisy Airgun Museum Chairman Joe C. Murfin said in a news release on Wednesday that Shepherd came to Daisy Manufacturing in Rogers looking for props before the movie was filmed.

KNWA/FOX24’s Crystal Martinez spoke with Murfin in 2020 about Northwest Arkansas’s ties with “A Christmas Story.”

The gun is available on the museum’s website and only 1,100 of them were made.