ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Daisy Airgun Museum is honoring its hometown with its latest release.

The company is releasing its Model 25 Daisy BB gun emblazoned with an image of the Opera Block located at the corner of Walnut Street and First Street in Rogers.

Daisy releases special edition guns every year.

The company feels it’s a very important part of the development of Rogers since its move in the late 1950s.

“That’s why we put a giant BB gun outside our building that says ‘At home in Rogers since 1958’ because this is our home,” said Joe C. Murfin, chairman of the Daisy Airgun Museum.

Daisy will only release 500 of the limited edition guns.