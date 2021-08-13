Dallas man dies in semi rollover on Interstate 49 in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Dallas man was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 49 in Rogers on Friday, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, Alfred Darrin Lucas Jr., 29, was killed when the Freightliner he was driving veered off the roadway to the right on I-49 South near Exit 85, causing it to rollover.

The collision, which occurred at around 1:39 a.m., reportedly caused “heavy front-end damage” to the vehicle.

Lucas Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene by the Benton County Coroner’s Office.

Michael Lynn Sasser Jr., 40, of Dallas, was injured in the accident and transported to Mercy Hospital Northwest.

His current condition is unknown.

Sasser Jr. was reportedly a passenger in the Freightliner.

At the time of the accident, the report lists the weather condition as clear and the road condition dry.