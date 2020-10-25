Dalton hurt as Cowboys blown out

Players reacting to seeing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) lying on the ground after getting hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington’s defense finally clamped down on a struggling opponent, piling up six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble that became a safety in a 25-3 blowout of the Dallas Cowboys that snapped a five-game skid.

Montez Sweat led Washington with 2 1/2 sacks, Cole Holcomb had one and an interception and Landon Collins knocked the ball out of Andy Dalton’s hands for the safety before leaving with an ankle injury.

Dalton was under siege all day behind a patchwork offensive line before being knocked out of the game in the third quarter on a shoulder-to-head hit from Jon Bostic, who was ejected.