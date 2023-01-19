FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dan Enos will be returning to Arkansas Razorbacks football as their offensive coordinator.

The team officially made the announcement of his return Thursday. Enos has spent the last two seasons as the OC and quarterback coach for the University of Maryland Terrapins.

Enos will replace Kendal Briles, who left Arkansas for TCU to be the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Enos returns to Arkansas for the first time since 2017 and has been all over the country since he left, spending the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Bearcats and the 2018 season at Alabama before his stint in Maryland.

During Enos’ time with the Bearcats, their offense ranked in the Top 25 nationally in nearly every offensive category, including rushing offense and points per game.

Enos’ first offense at Maryland produced numerous school records in 2021 as the Terrapins set single-season bests in total yards, passing yards, completions and completion percentage.

During his time at Fayetteville, Enos is credited as turning Hogs offense into the most productive in the school’s history. The 2015 and 2016 Razorback offenses rank in the school’s top 10 for total yards and yards per game.

In his lone season under Enos, Hogs QB Brandon Allen set three school records, including the career mark for touchdown passes with 64 and the single-game record for touchdown passes in a game with seven against Mississippi State.

Arkansas was one of two FBS programs with a 3,000-yard passer and 1,300-yard rusher in both 2015 and 2016.