FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan flipped the switch to turn on the lights at Lights of the Ozarks at the Fayetteville square on Nov. 18.

The square will be lit every evening from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 3, according to a press release from Experience Fayetteville.

