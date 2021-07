FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a new candidate in the race for U.S. senate.

Democrat Dan Whitfield, who lives in Northwest Arkansas, kicks off his campaign for U.S. senate. He is challenging current Sen. John Boozman.

Whitfield is campaigning to reform several platforms, including Medicare and law enforcement as well as relieving student debt for college graduates.

He joins Democrat Natalie James and Republican Jan Morgan in the race for Boozman’s seat.