SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A little more than three weeks after the EF-3 tornado destroyed a Little Rock dancer’s home, he’s guest performing in a local ballet production.

Todd Belin performed the role of Huntsman in Ozark Ballet Theater’s production of Snow White this weekend in Springdale. He’s a dancer and dance teacher.

Todd Belin said he was teaching dance when the tornado ripped through Central Arkansas on March 31. Belin said when he got back to his apartment, the damage was overwhelming to see.

“The trees were uprooted like this is a powerful storm and I just remember saying thank you God, just thank you God because I could have been at home could have been in that storm,” Belin said.

He said being able to dance has lifted his spirits.

“This is what’s kept me going, dance is me,” Belin said.

Belin said he’s grateful for all the support he has received since the tornado and is grateful for the opportunity to perform with Ozark Ballet Theater.

“It was a traumatizing experience,” Belin said. “I think that the entire city is traumatized, but Little Rock is strong and we’re going to get through it.”

You can support Belin and his recovery process here.