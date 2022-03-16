FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A news release on Wednesday announced Danyelle Musselman has joined the Board of Directors of New Beginnings, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit dedicated to providing shelter to the area’s homeless population.

Musselman comes as residents are working with each other to create a community that is safe and supportive. People who were formerly unhoused long-term and accessed few support services have begun to connect with health services and move out into more permanent housing, the release said.

Aaron J. Marshall, president of the New Beginnings Board of Directors, notes throughout the last 18 months, Musselman has seen the profound challenges of the unhoused population. He says it was clear from her first visit with the non-profit that she was genuinely affected by this community and wanted to use her “time and talents to provide solutions for the most vulnerable in our community. We are ecstatic that she accepted our invitation to join our Board and contribute,” he said.

“Our family is relatively new to the NWA community, and we had no idea that there was such a homeless issue here,” said Musselman. “Once I was made aware, I felt compelled to step up and spread the word. I’m excited for the opportunity to join the New Beginnings board and start making a difference.”