LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Monday that Danyelle Musselman, the first lady of Razorback men’s basketball, will emcee the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institutes “Be Part of the Cure” walk honoring all Arkansas cancer patients.

The walk will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at War Memorial Stadium and will honor cancer patients, survivors, and those who have lost their battle with cancer, as well as raise funds for research programs at the Cancer Institute.

“Like many of us, I have lost friends and family members to cancer,” said Musselman, who serves on the Cancer Institute’s board of advisors. “Not one to sit on the bench, I’m lacing up my shoes and going on a walk to raise money to fight cancer of all kinds and help patients battling the disease right here in the Natural State.”

Registration for adults is $25 and includes an event T-shirt. After April 1, the cost increases to $30. The cost for youth ages 14-17 is $10. Youth T-shirts can be ordered at an additional cost as long as supplies last.

“Our mission at the Cancer Institute is more important than ever as we see cancer impacting underserved areas disproportionately hard,” said Michael J. Birrer, M.D., Ph.D., vice chancellor and director of the Cancer Institute. “All Arkansans, regardless of where they live, should have access to the latest treatments.”

Walkers from across Arkansas are welcome to participate in person or virtually, rain or shine. Participants can enjoy live entertainment and food while also having the opportunity to learn about prevention, treatment and research programs provided by the Cancer Institute, according to a press release.

To register or donate, visit beapartofthecure.com.