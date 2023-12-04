FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This time of year, 10 million U.S. citizens report feeling more depressed, more isolated, and sleeping longer than usual because of seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Seasonal affective disorder, also known as seasonal depression, affects people ages 18 to 30 and is a form of depression that’s commonly seen during the months of fall and winter according to Dr. Kelly Thompson-Davis, advanced practice registered nurse at Northwest Primary Care.

He says “sad” is often a direct result of not getting as much time in the sun as you would during daylight saving time.

“Because the days are shorter, your melatonin that your body produces is in excess during these times where it’s darker and longer. And so you’re more tired and you have less serotonin so you’re less happy,” Dr. Thompson-Davis said.

Although “SAD” affects men and women, Dr. Thompson-Davis says women are four times more likely to suffer from it because of the shorter days and hormonal changes.

Rylee Olson is a freshman at the University of Arkansas and says she experiences seasonal affective disorder.

“I would just want to stay in bed and I had no motivation and it’s like you just really don’t want to do anything,” Olson said.

She notices the weather impacts her mood a lot.

“Whenever it would rain here, I would also kind of get sad and just be like, oh, like it’s gross outside. Like, I feel gross today,” she said.

She continues saying when it’s sunny outside, she would have a good day instead.

To combat seasonal depression, Dr. Thompson-Davis says you can exercise for 30 minutes which will increase endorphins.

Or you can do at least 20 minutes of light therapy by sitting in front of a lightbox.

“So long as it filters out the UV rays, those are the ones that aren’t safe for you to take in and puts out at least 10,000 lux per day. That can help,” he said.

Lastly, you can spend time with friends and family or talk to your primary care provider about what medications you could take.

Olson says she uses some of those methods already.

“Working out for me is a big one because just moving my body helps my mind a lot and then having a little pick me up throughout the day, like getting coffee or going out with my friends and sharing myself with people I love and just staying busy,” she said.

Dr. Thompson-Davis says if your seasonal depression is lasting longer than a few weeks, causing you to consume more alcohol or have suicidal thoughts, to talk to your primary care provider.