FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Dashcam video of a high-speed chase that ended in a collision with a state trooper has been released.

The chase happened on December 4 in Franklin County.

Brian Starnes had been pulled over by an Arkansas State Trooper. The trooper was hit when approaching Starnes which led to a high-speed chase.

State police arrested the 31-year-old after he had driven several miles down Interstate 40 in the wrong direction.