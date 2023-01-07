FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Recently, Maxine’s Tap Room posted on Facebook warning people to look out for date rape drugs being slipped into drinks.

The Facebook post was made on December 31, 2022, right before New Year’s Eve saying “In the last six weeks, we know of four instances at three different venues that have involved Rohypnol or a drug more commonly known as roofies.”

Rohypnol, street name rophies is a depressant drug that can cause drowsiness, slurred speech, and confusion. A drug that can be placed in people’s drinks without them knowing.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police Department says they often receive complaints of victims being drugged.

“Every school year and our investigators investigate it to the best of their abilities, and we’re out there trying to keep people safe and if something like this is occurring they need to contact the police department definitely,” Murphy said.

Murphy says these types of incidents normally take place in entertainment establishments.

“It’s so crowded in there, someone could slip something in their drink easily so we just ask people to be very aware of that and keep their drinks where they can see them,” Murphy said.

Nikki Castanon says before going out to have a good time she always goes through a safety checklist.

“Always get an uber, always drink a lot of water before you go out, and keep your drinks with you while you’re out so no one could put anything in it,” Castanon said.

Castanon says she rather be safe than sorry, so have a good time but always be aware of all your surroundings.

“Just keep your drinks with you, make sure that no one else is getting your drinks just make sure you get it yourself,” Castanon said.

We did try to get in contact with Maxine’s Tap Room to talk more about their message of safety but the bar is currently closed until Monday for the Winter holiday.

However, Sergeant Murphy says if you or someone you know has been or is involved in a drug-related incident to please contact your local law enforcement.