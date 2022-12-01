BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial date has been set for a former Bentonville youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting multiple children.

Keenan Hord, 32, was arrested on August 25 and booked into the Benton County Jail. He was initially charged with second degree sexual assault and possessing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

On September 30, Benton County Circuit Court prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith submitted a criminal information filing to the court outlining a host of new felony charges. Hord now faces all of the following:

Sexual assault in the first degree, three counts

Sexual assault in the second degree, five counts

Distributing, Possession, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, three counts

Sexual indecency with a child

At a November 30 hearing in Benton County Circuit Court, Judge Brad Karren scheduled the trial to begin on March 7, 2023. There is also a pretrial hearing on March 6, 2023.

Court documents say that in 2020 and 2021, Hord engaged in “sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity” with multiple minors while the suspect was employed “in a position of trust or authority over the victims.” Hord previously worked at First Baptist Church in Bentonville.

According to a probable cause filing, Bentonville Police seized “multiple electronic devices” from Hord’s residence and officers also conducted forensic interviews. Conversations and video were recovered from Hord’s phone and police also obtained surveillance video of Hord inside a home.

A $500,000 cash bond was set for Hord on August 26.