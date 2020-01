BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 21: Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performs live for fans at the 2014 Byron Bay Bluesfest on April 21, 2014 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Dave Matthews Band is returning to the Walmart AMP this fall.

The band will be in Rogers on Tuesday, September 22 as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

Dave Matthews Band last played at the Walmart AMP in 2018.

For more ticket information, visit www.amptickets.com.