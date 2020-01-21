David Clay Fowlkes to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for Western District of Arkansas

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. A Supreme Court that seems more favorable to religion-based discrimination claims is set to hear a case that could make it easier to use public money to pay for religious schooling in many states. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — David Clay Fowlkes will serve as Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Born in Harrison, Mr. Fowlkes is a graduate of Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Fowlkes previously served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Benton County from September 2003 to December 2007 then joined the United States Attorney’s Office where he’s served since 2007 on.

Fowlkes succeeds former U.S. Attorney Duane ‘DAK’ Kees who resigned from the position on January 17th.