David Hogg launching pillow company to ‘put MyPillow out of business’

News

by: Doha Madani

Posted: / Updated:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg speaks during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC News) — Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg plans to launch his own pillow company with the goal of competing against embattled bedding company MyPillow.

The idea was posed to Hogg, 20, in a tweet from entrepreneur William LeGate on Thursday that questioned whether the duo should start a pillow company to “put MyPillow out of business.”

The CEO and founder of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and has repeatedly promoted false claims of fraud about the 2020 presidential election.

“Mike the ‘my pillow guy’ … This pillow fight just got very real,” Hogg tweeted on Thursday.

Click here to read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers