David Hogg launching pillow company to ‘put MyPillow out of business’

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg speaks during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC News) — Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg plans to launch his own pillow company with the goal of competing against embattled bedding company MyPillow.

The idea was posed to Hogg, 20, in a tweet from entrepreneur William LeGate on Thursday that questioned whether the duo should start a pillow company to “put MyPillow out of business.”

The CEO and founder of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and has repeatedly promoted false claims of fraud about the 2020 presidential election.

“Mike the ‘my pillow guy’ … This pillow fight just got very real,” Hogg tweeted on Thursday.

Key parts of the company



-Union made in America to create good jobs that support American families.

-Have an emphasis on supporting progressive causes

-Not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government



So you can sleep at night Relieved face — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

