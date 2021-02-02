David Patrick named to Australia Men’s Basketball National Team staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Basketball Australia released its Australian Men’s Basketball Squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and it was announced that University of Arkansas associate head basketball coach David Patrick will serve as an assistant coach for this campaign.

Patrick has previously served on the “Boomers” staff, helping the National Team qualify for the Olympics with its performance at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Brian Goorjian, who led the National Team at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, returned to the Boomers as head coach in November 2020 and has asked Patrick to remain on staff this summer.

I am honored to once again serve with the Australian National team. I am thrilled Coach Goorjian elected to have me be a part of his staff. We have a lot of NBA, NBL and world-class talent on this squad. Having Coach Goorjian back as the head coach gives us a great opportunity to win a gold medal. I have deep roots in Australia and know the great talent the country has and continues to produce. This is a great honor, and I am thankful to Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and everyone at the University for allowing me to pursue this opportunity. David Patrick

The Boomers, currently ranked #3 in the world, reached the semifinals at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

This Australian Squad includes three NBA players Patrick recruited and coached at previous collegiate coaching stops, including Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs), Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers).

“Coach Patrick is highly regarded for his coaching and teaching capabilities as well as his personal qualities,” said Jan Stirling, general manager High Performance Basketball Australia. “He brings added value of having a deep understanding of our Australian basketball system. Like us, Arkansas has also recognized his depth of knowledge and experience as a respected and valued member to the program and community.”

Patrick grew up in Melbourne, Australia. He is in his first season with Arkansas basketball.

First, I could not be prouder that DP (David Patrick) will be representing both Australia and the University of Arkansas on the world’s biggest sports stage this summer. I have known DP for a long time and have always admired his coaching ability. We first crossed paths when he was at Saint Mary’s, where he recruited and coached Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova. Then we had the good fortune to work together at LSU, where he brought in Ben Simmons. From that point, our relationship as coaches grew and we also became very close off the court as well. I have the utmost respect and confidence in DP. That is why we worked so hard to have him join our program. He’s proven himself at every level of basketball, so his coaching ability goes without question. I think, when you add his love for Australia and the respect the players from that country have for him, you will see Australia be a force in the Olympics this summer. Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman

The men’s basketball competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be played July 25 – August 7, 2021. (Group phase: July 25 – August 1; Quarterfinals: August 3; Semifinals: August 5; Gold and Bronze Medal Games: August 7.) Qualified nations include host Japan, Argentina, Australia, France, Iran, Nigeria, Spain, and USA. Four additional teams will qualify through FIBA’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, scheduled to take place from June 29–July 4.

