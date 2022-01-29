FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The first day of competition is underway at Centennial Park for the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.

A sport in which there is no larger stage, and people from all across the country made their way to Fayetteville to cheer on USA Cycling.

“This is the coolest thing ever. I watch it every weekend on TV in Europe, so to see it here is the best thing ever. Hiwassee Kansas, I got up at 2:30 in the morning to be here,” says USA superfan Jim Robidoux.

But it wasn’t just Americans who lined the nearly two-mile course. The championship includes 300 world-class athletes from more than 30 different countries.

It wasn’t hard to figure out who is rooting who in the stand.

“This is my sister Ruby West, and she is amazing, and go Canada,” says Will Dickson.

This year’s Cyclo-cross championship is just the second time the event has been held on American soil; Experience Fayetteville says organizing this weekend was a three-year process.

The result is one of the best courses fans and athletes have ever seen.

“We went in 2019 to Denmark, and this is probably like three times the size of a venue,” says Dickson.

“This is the best; it is incomparable; it looks like it was built from some European capital city,” says Robidoux.

Giving travelers a taste of what Northwest Arkansas has to offer for the biking community and an additional sense of pride for those who call it home.

“I think Northwest Arkansas has a lot of misconceptions, and we’re glad the people are getting out here and getting to experience it,” says Bentonville resident Sam Clark.