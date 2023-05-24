ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Drug Enforcement Agency executes a search of a doctor’s office on May 23 in Rogers owned by psychiatrist Dr. Brian Hyatt who is under investigation for Medicaid fraud.

The DEA searched his private practice for new evidence on May 23. KNWA/FOX24 asked U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes on May 24 why the DEA would be involved. Fowlkes said there are different aspects to the Medicaid fraud investigation, but he couldn’t provide any more information at this time.

Hyatt also faces 15 lawsuits from former patients, several of them claiming false imprisonment. He has denied all allegations against him.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.