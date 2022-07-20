FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 20, Fort Smith police announced that a dead woman found in the city on July 14 has been identified.

According to a press release from the department, the woman found on the 1700 block of Rogers Avenue was Amber King, 33, of Texas. Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The police state that foul play is not suspected and the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information that can assist, please call 479-709-5000.

King’s next-of-kin has been notified.