FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People who are planning to vote absentee during the upcoming primary election are running out of time to get the ballot turned in.

Under new Arkansas law, absentee ballots have to be returned in person by the Friday before Election Day or by mail on Election Day.

Washington County election director Jennifer Price says if people can’t meet those deadlines, there is one other choice.

“If you think that you don’t have time to return it in person, or that you can’t return it by mail, you can still vote in person,” Price said. “You would just need to vote a provisional ballot. And so, that just lets us set aside your ballot, make sure that absentee ballot doesn’t come back, and then your provisional ballot would count.”

Primary voters also need to be aware that in the event of a runoff election in June, voters will be required by law to vote on the same party’s ballot that they voted for in the primary.

They won’t be able to switch party votes until the general election in November.