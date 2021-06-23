Deadline extended for state agencies to spend CARES Act money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State agencies get more time to spend CARES Act money.

Arkansas’ CARES Act steering committee had its regularly scheduled meeting this evening.

In it, members discussed what to do with the more than $61 million dollars of unspent money from several departments.

The Department of Commerce, Finance and Administation, and Parks and Tourism all still have CARES Act funding on hand.

It was meant to be spent by June 30 in Arkansas.

A motion was passed, giving these agencies until December 31 to spend the money.

The full steering committee meeting can be viewed below.

