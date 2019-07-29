Deadline for disaster assistance fast approaching

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA) — Two weeks remain for anyone registering for federal disaster assistance following recent historical flooding in Arkansas.

The deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Residents of Crawford, Logan and Sebastian Counties, as well as Arkansas, Conway, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lincoln, Perry, Pope, Pulaski and Yell Counties are eligible for federal assistance.

Those registering may do so, here, or by calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The filing deadline to return Small Business Administration loan applications for residents who sustained physical property damage is also Aug. 7.

For more information about Small Business Administration disaster assistance, click here, or call 800-659-2955.