FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Deadlines for submission of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form is right around the corner.

According to the Federal Student Aid website, the federal deadline for the academic year of 2023-2024 is June 30, 2023 by 11:59 p.m.

To make any corrections or updates to the form, the federal deadline to make the changes are September 14, 2023.

Each state has its own deadline. For the state of Arkansas, the deadline for the FAFSA form is July 1, 2023.

The deadline for the Academic Challenge Scholarship and the ArFuture Grant fall term are both for July 1, 2023.

Since some colleges have their own deadlines, students can check with the schools to see their deadlines.

Completing the FAFSA form allows states and colleges to consider a student for federal aid, such as scholarships, grants and loans.

