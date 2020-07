OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — The deadline to register to vote for Oklahoma’s runoff primary is fast approaching.

The last day to register to vote or update your voter registration is next Friday, July 31.

Oklahoma’s runoff primary is August 25.

You can fill out an application online using the Oklahoma voter portal.

You can also find a copy of one at your local post office, library, or at any county election board.