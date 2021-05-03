Deadline for personal property assessments is June 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Assessor’s Office says the deadline for personal property and business personal property assessments is June 1.

Personal property assessments may be completed online, by calling (479) 444-1520, or in person at the Fayetteville, Lincoln, or Springdale offices.

Business owners may complete assessments online or in person at the Fayetteville office. They should use the PIN located on the card that was mailed to them if they wish to complete the assessment online. If a business owner does not have a PIN, they can call the assessor’s office at (479) 444-1641.

Assessments made after the June 1 deadline are subject to a 10% penalty and late fee.