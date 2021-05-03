Deadline for personal property assessments is June 1

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Assessor’s Office says the deadline for personal property and business personal property assessments is June 1.

Personal property assessments may be completed online, by calling (479) 444-1520, or in person at the Fayetteville, Lincoln, or Springdale offices.

Business owners may complete assessments online or in person at the Fayetteville office. They should use the PIN located on the card that was mailed to them if they wish to complete the assessment online. If a business owner does not have a PIN, they can call the assessor’s office at (479) 444-1641.

Assessments made after the June 1 deadline are subject to a 10% penalty and late fee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers