Deadline to apply for Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship approaching

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship is July 1st.

The ASL, which provides tuition help to traditional and non-traditional students attending college in the state, has raised more than $1 billion and awarded more than 650,000 scholarships to Arkansas students.

“The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery was started with the goal of helping Arkansas students realize their higher education goals,” said J. Eric Hagler, ASL director. “We have never deviated from that mission and are proud that more than 92 cents of every dollar raised through the sale of lottery tickets goes to scholarships, prizes, retailer commissions and other expenses.”

Traditional students must score at least 19 on the ACT to qualify for the scholarship.

At two-year colleges, first-year students receive $1,000 annually, while second-year students are awarded $3,000. To maintain eligibility, students must keep a 2.5 grade point average.

For more information and to apply, students may visit scholarships.adhe.edu.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers