Deadline to apply for Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship is July 1st.

The ASL, which provides tuition help to traditional and non-traditional students attending college in the state, has raised more than $1 billion and awarded more than 650,000 scholarships to Arkansas students.

“The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery was started with the goal of helping Arkansas students realize their higher education goals,” said J. Eric Hagler, ASL director. “We have never deviated from that mission and are proud that more than 92 cents of every dollar raised through the sale of lottery tickets goes to scholarships, prizes, retailer commissions and other expenses.”

Traditional students must score at least 19 on the ACT to qualify for the scholarship.

At two-year colleges, first-year students receive $1,000 annually, while second-year students are awarded $3,000. To maintain eligibility, students must keep a 2.5 grade point average.

For more information and to apply, students may visit scholarships.adhe.edu.