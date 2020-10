MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Voters fill out their ballots as they vote at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center polling station on October 21, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The state of Florida saw a record-breaking first day of early voting with over 3.1 million votes cast. The early voting ends on Nov. 1. Voters are casting their ballots for presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tomorrow, October 27, is the last day to request an absentee ballot.

The 2020 election is a little over a week away on November 3.

Early voting began October 19.

Here is the Arkansas absentee ballot application.

Click here to track your ballot, find your polling location, and check if you’re registered to vote.