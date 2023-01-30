AVOCA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A driver was killed after losing control of a truck this morning in Avoca.

According to Benton County Public Information Officer Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the deadly accident happened early this morning on Guyll Ridge Road when a flatbed truck hauling some equipment lost control and struck a pole. Lt. Jenkins said the truck flipped on its side, the pole fell on the truck and the driver was killed.

No further information is available at this time, including the name of the driver or the official cause of death. Lt. Jenkins said that the current weather conditions are making the roads “slick and unsafe,” and she urged people to stay off the roads.

Numerous accidents have occurred due to icy road conditions and limited visibility. Please visit KNWA.com for updated information on weather and road conditions.