MULDROW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people died after a box truck ran off the road striking three vehicles westbound on Interstate 40, according to authorities.

The accident happened around 3:26 p.m. and took authorities nearly six hours to re-open the roadway at 9:09 p.m., according to Lt. Lawson with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

No further details have been released.