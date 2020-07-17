Dealing with anxiety kids have in going back to school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the pandemic continues across the nation, a lot of parents and students are worried about school starting back up in the fall.

In fact, 66 percent of families on one survey tell us their kids say they’re concerned or anxious about going back to school.

That’s according to the Recovery Village’s survey of 1,000 parents of school-age kids.

Anxiety, depression and stress were among the most common symptoms. Others included anger, sleep issues, and even loneliness.

Now, if given the choice, 38 percent of kids would return to classrooms while 30-percent would prefer to stay remote. Nearly 25 percent would choose a combination of the two approaches.

Coretta Woodard is a local licensed professional therapist. You can watch her full interview in the video above as she answers some questions.