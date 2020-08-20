Dealing with back to school anxiety this year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In just a few days, Arkansas students of all ages will be heading back to the classroom and many are feeling back to school jitters.

Dr. Amanda Musick, Bentonville Schools’ director of student services, said it is completely normal for both students and parents to feel extra anxious as they head back to school this year, but the most important tip is for parents to keep a positive attitude when talking about school around students.

“Students will often mirror their parents actions when it comes to hard, difficult situations, so it’s important for parents to be positive with that,” Musick said.

She said to keep anxiety at bay after school starts, talk to your student about their day and ask about both good and bad parts of their time in class.