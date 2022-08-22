WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nashville native Deana Carter is hitting the road in Oklahoma and making stops at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs on Friday, September 9, at 8 p.m. and in Roland on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m.

According to a press release from Cherokee, both shows are free and open to members of the public ages 21 and up. Carter has showcased “her own blend of country and retro-rock sprinkled with the folksy singer-songwriter qualities that have garnered her respect and wild acclaim.”

For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs. For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.