Death of man on Lake Norfork being investigated

BAXTER COUNTY, MO. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that was reported Saturday, August 29th, at 12:20 PM.

Fishers on Lake Norfork in the Pigeon Creek area at “Wolfley Hole” reported finding the body of a man in the water.

Sheriff’s Office personnel and Rangers with the U. S. Army Corp of Engineers responded to the location by boat and recovered the body. Investigators believe it had been in the water for several days, and they estimate the body to have been a man between 35-40 years old.

The body has not been identified, however some personal articles were found on the bank of the lake nearby that may or may not be connected with the man.

The Baxter County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body, which will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for autopsy.

Anyone with additional information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s Lt. Brad Hurst, Criminal Investigation Division, at 870-425-7000 or by email at bhurst@baxtercountysheriff.com.

Additional information will be released once findings from the autopsy become available.