Death ruled an accident after Fort Smith man dies in police custody

The Sebastian County Prosecutor has completed its review of the death of involving an inmate being transferred.

Darrel Keith Hayes, II died after being arrested in Fort Smith on April 19, 2019.

During his transportation to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center, Hays was observed to be moving around in the back of the patrol unity and fidgeting around. An examination of video from the patrol unit shows Hays remove a baggy from his clothing and put it into his mouth before being taken out of the car at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

Hayes was arrested by Fort Smith Police Department when contact was made with him as a passenger in a traffic stop. There existed an active warrant for Hays’ arrest for Failure to Appear, and digital scales were found on him.

Hays lied to the officer and stated that the bag of methamphetamine was in the floorboard of the patrol unit. Upon arriving at the SCADC, Hays began to have trouble breathing and asked for a glass of water. Almost immediately, he began gasping for breath and first aid was attempted.

A Sebastian County Deputy attempted the Heimlich maneuver but failed to dislodge anything.

Fort Smith EMS was summonsed and during the transport to Baptist Health Regional Medical Center the packet was removed. Hays died during the transport to the hospital.

The death was concluded as an accident. Another significant finding of the autopsy was the presence of methamphetamine in the blood and urine that “was well within the toxic to possibly lethal range.”

The cause of death was asphyxia due to airway obstruction by foreign body with a contributory cause of “methamphetamine intoxication.”