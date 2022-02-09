FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff is looking to expand the jail to help with overcrowding, but not everyone is on board with the plan.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s seeing the most inmates it ever has, highlighting the need for expansion. While the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition said a bigger jail isn’t the answer to help with overcrowding.

A proposal presented to the Washington County Quorum Court Jail/Law Enforcement/Court Committee on Monday outlined a plan to expand the jail by 232 beds. Sheriff Tim Helder said it would cost about $18 million for the expansion.

“This is clearly and specifically being done to mitigate our response to COVID, it’s a COVID expansion,” Helder said.

Beth Coger with the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition said the county needs to focus on increasing and improving services that will help keep people out of the jail in the first place.

“We should furnish things like pretrial services, drug and alcohol addiction treatment, expand drug court, and establish a mental health court,” Coger said.

Helder said these services are helpful but can’t be the only thing done to help the issue.

“I’m certainly not against treatment, I’m not against reentry programs, I’m a big advocate, but I don’t think that a common sense approach would allow you just to do one or the other,” Helder said.

There is also debate surrounding how to fund the expansion. The Quorum Court is considering using American Rescue Plan Funds to help fund some of it. However, a recent ruling from the U.S. Treasury on how to use those funds could make it illegal to use ARP funds on a COVID-19 jail expansion. County leaders are currently reviewing that ruling. Coger said she believes using ARP funds for a jail expansion would be impractical.

“There’s so much we could be doing with that money that we’re not doing and we use that to build a jail,” Coger said. “That will be terrible. It’d be an awful misuse of money.”

After determining if ARP funds can be used to fund an expansion, it will be up to the full Quorum Court to approve it.